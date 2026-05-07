Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Down 11.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $21.4390. 1,670,520 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,330,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 4.29%.

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Trending Headlines about Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Arcutis Biotherapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Commercial and clinical momentum: Q1 net product revenue for ZORYVE was $105.4M (up ~65% YoY), the company reported positive operating cash flow, submitted an sNDA to expand ZORYVE to infants 3–24 months, completed pediatric MUSE enrollment, initiated a Phase 1a/1b study for ARQ‑234 and expanded its salesforce including primary care/pediatrics. These items support continued top‑line growth and pipeline optionality. Read More.

Commercial and clinical momentum: Q1 net product revenue for ZORYVE was $105.4M (up ~65% YoY), the company reported positive operating cash flow, submitted an sNDA to expand ZORYVE to infants 3–24 months, completed pediatric MUSE enrollment, initiated a Phase 1a/1b study for ARQ‑234 and expanded its salesforce including primary care/pediatrics. These items support continued top‑line growth and pipeline optionality. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing: Needham reaffirmed a Buy and set a $36 price target (mid‑$30s consensus remains), which signals analyst confidence and potential upside versus the current price. Read More.

Analyst backing: Needham reaffirmed a Buy and set a $36 price target (mid‑$30s consensus remains), which signals analyst confidence and potential upside versus the current price. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarter — revenue beat but EPS missed: Revenue of $105.4M topped estimates, but GAAP EPS was a ($0.09) loss versus consensus (~$0.02 loss), highlighting near‑term margin/expense pressure as the company invests in growth. Read More.

Mixed quarter — revenue beat but EPS missed: Revenue of $105.4M topped estimates, but GAAP EPS was a ($0.09) loss versus consensus (~$0.02 loss), highlighting near‑term margin/expense pressure as the company invests in growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available — useful for detail on guidance, uptake trends and margin outlook. Investors should scan management commentary for cadence and adoption in key channels (derm, primary care, pediatrics). Read More.

Earnings call transcript available — useful for detail on guidance, uptake trends and margin outlook. Investors should scan management commentary for cadence and adoption in key channels (derm, primary care, pediatrics). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: Several insiders (including a director and senior executives) sold shares in early May under pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plans to cover tax withholding on vested awards. While filings state routine/tax reasons, the concentration and size of sales can create short‑term downward pressure and raise investor concern. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ARQT. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $949,086.72. This trade represents a 20.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 8,733 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,944.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,464,379.60. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 92,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,499 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 248,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 43,716 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4,562.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 10.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -154.20 and a beta of 1.58. The firm's 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for immuno-inflammatory skin diseases. The company's research and development efforts center on targeted treatments that address the underlying biology of conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and vitiligo. Arcutis employs a precision-medicine approach to deliver topical therapies designed to improve efficacy and tolerability compared with existing treatment options.

In August 2022, Arcutis received U.S.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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