Ardelyx (ARDX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $96.3570 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.04 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 40.63% and a negative net margin of 15.12%.The firm's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ardelyx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ardelyx Stock Up 1.0%

Ardelyx stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.66. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In other news, insider Mike Kelliher sold 9,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $56,130.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 364,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,296.10. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Duane Foster sold 10,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $61,068.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 425,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,491,924.50. This represents a 2.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 128,604 shares of company stock worth $751,917 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ardelyx from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARDX

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc NASDAQ: ARDX is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing targeted small molecule drugs for cardio‐renal and gastrointestinal diseases. The company's lead marketed product, tenapanor (sold under the brand name XPHOZAH in the United States), is approved for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. Ardelyx's proprietary approach targets epithelial transporters in the gastrointestinal tract, offering localized activity with limited systemic exposure.

Beyond tenapanor, Ardelyx's development pipeline includes treatments designed to address other complications in kidney disease and related metabolic disorders.

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