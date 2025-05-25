Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered Ares Capital from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.70. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The business's fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital's payout ratio is 93.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,145,706 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ares Capital by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951,926 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $174,068,000 after buying an additional 871,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,547 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $93,439,000 after buying an additional 881,450 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $84,426,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,816 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $79,063,000 after acquiring an additional 293,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company's stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

