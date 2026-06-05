Argan (NYSE:AGX) Trading 10.6% Higher After Earnings Beat

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX - Get Free Report) traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $742.75 and last traded at $762.5960. 149,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 401,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $689.43.

The construction company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $290.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.03 million. Argan had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 14.59%.Argan's revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

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Argan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Argan's payout ratio is 20.53%.

Argan declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 8th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Argan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Argan this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Argan from $399.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Freedom Capital raised Argan to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Argan in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Argan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Argan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $425.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Argan

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 8,444 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.49, for a total transaction of $5,053,649.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,495 shares in the company, valued at $24,834,342.55. This trade represents a 16.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hibbert Watson sold 19,310 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.11, for a total value of $11,626,744.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 49,998 shares in the company, valued at $30,104,295.78. This trade represents a 27.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,543 shares of company stock worth $39,054,956. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 827,482 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $259,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,353 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $431,010,000 after acquiring an additional 192,204 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,899 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $332,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Argan by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464,759 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $253,131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Argan by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,761 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $117,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company's stock.

Argan Trading Up 12.1%

The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93 and a beta of 0.58. The stock's 50 day moving average is $631.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.66.

About Argan

Argan, Inc NYSE: AGX is a holding company that provides professional technical and management services to the power generation and renewable energy industries. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company delivers engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM), commissioning and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for a broad range of energy facilities. Argan focuses on projects for utility, industrial and municipally owned clients, helping to bring efficient thermal and renewable energy plants into operation and maintain optimal performance over the asset life cycle.

The company's principal subsidiaries include Gemma Power Systems, which specializes in turnkey construction of combined-cycle, simple-cycle, cogeneration and renewable energy plants; Atlantic Projects Company, which provides electrical balance-of-plant, control systems, instrumentation and commissioning services; and Infrastructure Solutions, which offers industrial maintenance, outage support and modification services.

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