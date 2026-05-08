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Argus Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $95.00

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Global Payments logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Argus lowered its price target on Global Payments to $95 (from $100), a level that implies roughly a 38.4% upside from the company's prior close.
  • The street consensus is a "Hold" with a consensus target of $85.81, based on 4 Buy, 17 Hold and 2 Sell analyst ratings.
  • Global Payments beat estimates last quarter with $2.96 EPS (vs. $2.82 est.) and $2.86B revenue (up 63.1% YoY), and set FY2026 guidance of 13.80–14.00 EPS (analysts expect ~13.72).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Argus from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Argus' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.41% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Global Payments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "hold" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a "hold" rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $85.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $68.64 on Friday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $62.45 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.14. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company's stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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