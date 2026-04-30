Arhaus (ARHS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $364.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $351.53 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Arhaus's revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arhaus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arhaus Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35.

Arhaus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARHS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $9.50 to $7.25 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARHS

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 89.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Arhaus by 203.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,996 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Arhaus by 224.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus NASDAQ: ARHS is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings and décor. Since its founding in 1986 in northeastern Ohio, the company has built a reputation for curating unique, design-forward products that blend contemporary aesthetics with artisanal craftsmanship. Headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio, Arhaus operates a network of brick-and-mortar galleries across the United States alongside a robust e-commerce platform, serving customers from coastal metropolitan areas to interior regions.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of furniture categories—including sofas, dining tables, bedroom pieces and storage solutions—complemented by lighting fixtures, rugs, pillows, wall art and decorative accessories.

Further Reading

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