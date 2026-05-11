Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arhaus traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.2150, with a volume of 242925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Arhaus and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.69.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arhaus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Stock Down 5.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. Arhaus had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $314.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus NASDAQ: ARHS is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings and décor. Since its founding in 1986 in northeastern Ohio, the company has built a reputation for curating unique, design-forward products that blend contemporary aesthetics with artisanal craftsmanship. Headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio, Arhaus operates a network of brick-and-mortar galleries across the United States alongside a robust e-commerce platform, serving customers from coastal metropolitan areas to interior regions.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of furniture categories—including sofas, dining tables, bedroom pieces and storage solutions—complemented by lighting fixtures, rugs, pillows, wall art and decorative accessories.

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