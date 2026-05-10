Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$193.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$175.00 to C$193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price indicates a potential upside of 30.10% from the company's previous close.

ATZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$158.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday. TD raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$155.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$163.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$155.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$148.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$166.54.

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View Our Latest Research Report on ATZ

Aritzia Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of ATZ stock traded up C$6.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$148.35. 1,300,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.16, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.43. Aritzia has a one year low of C$57.98 and a one year high of C$156.00. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$123.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Trending Headlines about Aritzia

Here are the key news stories impacting Aritzia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Aritzia reported Q4 profit that rose 35% year over year, with net revenue up almost 33%, signaling strong demand and healthy operating momentum. Aritzia's Q4 profit spikes 35% from last year, net revenue up almost 33%

Aritzia reported Q4 profit that rose 35% year over year, with net revenue up almost 33%, signaling strong demand and healthy operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised their price targets and maintained or reiterated buy ratings, including TD, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, Desjardins, Stifel, and Truist, suggesting analysts see further upside after the earnings beat. Analyst price target updates

Multiple brokerages raised their price targets and maintained or reiterated buy ratings, including TD, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, Desjardins, Stifel, and Truist, suggesting analysts see further upside after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: New targets now cluster well above the recent share price, with several firms calling for C$175 to C$188 per share, reinforcing a bullish outlook for Aritzia’s growth and valuation. BMO price target update

New targets now cluster well above the recent share price, with several firms calling for C$175 to C$188 per share, reinforcing a bullish outlook for Aritzia’s growth and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage sources also noted that Aritzia now carries a consensus “Buy” recommendation from analysts, which supports sentiment but is largely a confirmation of already positive expectations. Consensus Buy recommendation

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

Further Reading

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