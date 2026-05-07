Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$148.97 and last traded at C$148.09, with a volume of 2002423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$141.15.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ATZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$163.00 target price on Aritzia and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Aritzia from C$135.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$110.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$116.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$151.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aritzia

Aritzia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.11. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is C$123.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$115.64.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

Further Reading

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