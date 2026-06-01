Arjun Kampani Sells 23,804 Shares of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) SVP Arjun Kampani sold 23,804 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total transaction of $3,509,423.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 352,705 shares in the company, valued at $51,999,298.15. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Arjun Kampani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Arjun Kampani sold 70,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $10,159,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Arjun Kampani sold 28,668 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total transaction of $4,087,196.76.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Arjun Kampani sold 23,711 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $1,706,006.45.

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Rocket Lab Stock Down 14.7%

RKLB traded down $21.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.39. The company had a trading volume of 37,110,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,218,211. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of -382.47 and a beta of 2.48. Rocket Lab Corporation has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $151.00. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

More Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rocket Lab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Rocket Lab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.19.

View Our Latest Report on RKLB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,656 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 198,013 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,558 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,691,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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