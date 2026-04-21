Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Arkema alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARKAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arkema from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arkema from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Arkema from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Arkema from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arkema currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on ARKAY

Arkema Price Performance

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $73.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 84.02 and a beta of 0.84. Arkema has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $79.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.27.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Colombes, France. Established in 2004 as a spin-off from Total's chemicals division, the company offers a broad portfolio of high-performance materials designed to improve durability, thermal and chemical resistance, and environmental performance across diverse industries.

Arkema's operations are organized into four core segments. Adhesive Solutions delivers bonding, sealing, and coating technologies for markets such as packaging, medical devices, and consumer goods.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arkema, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arkema wasn't on the list.

While Arkema currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here