ARKO (ARKO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $1.6518 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ARKO had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts expect ARKO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ARKO alerts: Sign Up

ARKO Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. 78,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.63 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.86. ARKO has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21.

ARKO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. ARKO's dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insider Transactions at ARKO

In other news, CFO Charles Galagher Jeff bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARKO

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ARKO by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,317 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ARKO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARKO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in ARKO in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in ARKO by 104.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of ARKO in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARKO

About ARKO

ARKO Corp NASDAQ: ARKO is a downstream energy and convenience retail company based in Matthews, North Carolina. The company's core operations encompass fuel supply, distribution and retailing through a network of terminals, independent dealer locations and company-operated convenience stores. ARKO's fuel offerings include branded and unbranded gasoline and diesel, as well as lubricants and other petroleum products marketed under various regional and private labels.

In its retail segment, ARKO operates a portfolio of convenience stores under the Kangaroo Express banner, serving on-site customers with fuel, grab-and-go food items, beverages and everyday household essentials.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ARKO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ARKO wasn't on the list.

While ARKO currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here