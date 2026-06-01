ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Up 15.7% - Time to Buy?

Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) rose 15.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $421.69 and last traded at $408.85. Approximately 20,412,111 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 8,410,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.29.

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Key ARM News

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ARM from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $226.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Trading Up 15.7%

The firm has a market cap of $431.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.73, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.37.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%. Research analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ARM news, insider Charlotte Claire Eaton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.77, for a total transaction of $1,131,080.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,207,019.85. This trade represents a 33.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 31,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total value of $7,231,156.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 174,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,470,517.28. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 283,466 shares of company stock worth $58,946,033 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd purchased a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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