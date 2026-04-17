ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading 2.7% Higher - Should You Buy?

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $168.35 and last traded at $166.73. 5,061,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 6,762,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.33.

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ARM News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — Roughly 83,917 call options were bought (about 52% above normal), a near‑term bullish indicator that option traders are positioning for upside or hedging around positive catalysts.

Unusual options activity — Roughly 83,917 call options were bought (about 52% above normal), a near‑term bullish indicator that option traders are positioning for upside or hedging around positive catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Ecosystem expansion — Arm joined chip partners in backing driverless‑car startup Wayve, highlighting potential new royalty/licensing markets in automotive and autonomy. Read More.

Ecosystem expansion — Arm joined chip partners in backing driverless‑car startup Wayve, highlighting potential new royalty/licensing markets in automotive and autonomy. Read More. Positive Sentiment: OEM design momentum — Coverage of a Framework 13 laptop offering a 12‑core ARM option signals continued PC OEM interest in Arm‑based CPUs, supporting long‑term licensing/revenue potential. Read More.

OEM design momentum — Coverage of a Framework 13 laptop offering a 12‑core ARM option signals continued PC OEM interest in Arm‑based CPUs, supporting long‑term licensing/revenue potential. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing media coverage — Broad profiles (e.g., CNN) keep ARM in the spotlight but don't directly change fundamentals. Read More.

Ongoing media coverage — Broad profiles (e.g., CNN) keep ARM in the spotlight but don't directly change fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Headline noise — An unrelated open‑source “robotic arm” project uses the word “arm” but has no bearing on Arm Holdings’ business. Read More.

Headline noise — An unrelated open‑source “robotic arm” project uses the word “arm” but has no bearing on Arm Holdings’ business. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst backdrop — The consensus remains a moderate buy with a mean target near $175, and recent quarterly results showed revenue and EPS beats in February, supporting the longer‑term thesis. Read More.

Analyst backdrop — The consensus remains a moderate buy with a mean target near $175, and recent quarterly results showed revenue and EPS beats in February, supporting the longer‑term thesis. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — CEO Rene Haas sold 9,299 shares for ~$1.5M under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan. Such planned sales are often routine, but they can create short‑term selling pressure or negative perception among some investors. Read More.

Insider sale — CEO Rene Haas sold 9,299 shares for ~$1.5M under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan. Such planned sales are often routine, but they can create short‑term selling pressure or negative perception among some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market skepticism — Public commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer noting reservations about recent coverage) can weigh on retail sentiment and amplify short‑term volatility. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of ARM from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of ARM from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Stock Up 2.7%

The company has a market cap of $176.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 3.33. The company's 50-day moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day moving average is $134.77.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ARM had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of ARM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $3,157,313.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 174,706 shares in the company, valued at $25,921,129.22. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 9,299 shares of ARM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $1,495,744.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 273,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,021,428. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,432 shares of company stock worth $9,784,330.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ARM by 126.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company's stock.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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