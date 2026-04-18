Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.85 and traded as low as $10.05. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 23,971 shares changing hands.

Get AMNF alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AMNF

Armanino Foods of Distinction Trading Up 1.4%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a market cap of $318.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.12.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 48.35%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle. It also provides frozen pasta, which includes beef cannelloni, cheese manicotti, cheese stuffed shells, cheese tortellini; pasta sheets, potato gnocchi, and tricolor cheese tortellini, as well as beef, butternut squash, four cheese, cheese and spinach, and wild mushroom ravioli; and various sauces, comprising creamy garlic, alfresco, Bolognese, chimichurri, harissa, and romesco.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Armanino Foods of Distinction, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Armanino Foods of Distinction wasn't on the list.

While Armanino Foods of Distinction currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here