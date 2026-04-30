Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Down 18.0% in April

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 244,306 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 297,898 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,070 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JonesTrading initiated coverage on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Armata Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company's stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.5%

NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 58,159 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,155. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($3.23). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted bacteriophage therapies to address antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. The company's proprietary platform harnesses naturally occurring viruses that selectively infect and destroy bacterial pathogens, offering a novel approach to combating drug-resistant strains that pose significant challenges in hospital and community settings.

Armata's pipeline includes phage-based candidates aimed at Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common cause of hospital-acquired pneumonia and infections in cystic fibrosis patients, as well as Staphylococcus aureus and other priority pathogens.

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