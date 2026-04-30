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Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Down 18.0% in April

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Armata Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest down 18% in April to 244,306 shares (about 4.3% of shares) with a short‑interest ratio of 4.4 days, indicating reduced short positioning in ARMP.
  • Wall Street sentiment is positive: two analysts rate Armata Pharmaceuticals as a Buy with an average price target of $15.00.
  • The latest quarter showed a significant EPS miss—reported loss of ($3.42) vs. ($0.19) expected—while revenue of $1.09M topped estimates.
  • Five stocks we like better than Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 244,306 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 297,898 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,070 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JonesTrading initiated coverage on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Armata Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company's stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.5%

NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 58,159 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,155. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($3.23). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted bacteriophage therapies to address antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. The company's proprietary platform harnesses naturally occurring viruses that selectively infect and destroy bacterial pathogens, offering a novel approach to combating drug-resistant strains that pose significant challenges in hospital and community settings.

Armata's pipeline includes phage-based candidates aimed at Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common cause of hospital-acquired pneumonia and infections in cystic fibrosis patients, as well as Staphylococcus aureus and other priority pathogens.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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