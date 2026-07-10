Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Array Digital Infrastructure from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Array Digital Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Array Digital Infrastructure has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.60.

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Array Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

Array Digital Infrastructure stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.25. Array Digital Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Array Digital Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Array Digital Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Array Digital Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Array Digital Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Array Digital Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Array Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices. In addition, the company offers various accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics, including audio, home automation, and networking products; as well as offers option to purchase devices and accessories under installment contracts.

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