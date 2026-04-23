Arrow Electronics (ARW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.81 per share and revenue of $8.2977 billion for the quarter. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.84. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Arrow Electronics Trading Up 1.9%

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $181.49 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $181.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $151.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Arrow Electronics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $136.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arrow Electronics

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $626,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,285.65. This represents a 19.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.32, for a total value of $388,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,590.72. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,786. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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