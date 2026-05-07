Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.32-4.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2 billion-$9.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Arrow Electronics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $136.00.

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Arrow Electronics Stock Up 2.8%

ARW stock opened at $191.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $194.40. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $156.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.18.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.85%.The firm's revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $626,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,285.65. This trade represents a 19.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.32, for a total value of $388,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,742,590.72. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,786. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company's stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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