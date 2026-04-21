Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $128.43 and traded as high as $177.24. Arrow Electronics shares last traded at $175.7380, with a volume of 492,171 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $136.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARW

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.4%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $150.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.84. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, CEO William F. Austen acquired 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.87 per share, for a total transaction of $601,405.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,930.14. This trade represents a 9.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.32, for a total transaction of $388,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,590.72. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 19,199 shares of company stock worth $3,009,786 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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