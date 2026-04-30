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Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Price Target Cut to GBX 28 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Arrow Exploration logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity cut its price target for Arrow Exploration from GBX 29 to GBX 28 while maintaining a speculative buy rating, implying about a 27.27% upside from the current price.
  • Shares were flat at GBX 22 on heavy trading (~2.46M shares vs. an average of 1.01M) and are trading above their 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages (GBX 20.29 and 15.55).
  • Arrow operates a portfolio of under‑explored, high‑work‑interest Colombian oil assets (Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley, Putumayo) with Brent‑linked light oil exposure and low royalties, supporting its growth potential.
  • Five stocks we like better than Arrow Exploration.

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 29 to GBX 28 in a research note issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a "speculative buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 27.27% from the company's current price.

Arrow Exploration Price Performance

Shares of LON:AXL remained flat at GBX 22 during trading on Thursday. 2,459,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,149. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of £62.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.51. Arrow Exploration has a twelve month low of GBX 10 and a twelve month high of GBX 24.

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy SA) is a publicly-traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are under-exploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company's business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia's most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins.

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