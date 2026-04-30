Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Price Target Cut to GBX 28 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

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Arrow Exploration Price Performance

had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 29 to GBX 28 in a research note issued on Thursday, London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a "speculative buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 27.27% from the company's current price.

Shares of LON:AXL remained flat at GBX 22 during trading on Thursday. 2,459,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,149. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of £62.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.51. Arrow Exploration has a twelve month low of GBX 10 and a twelve month high of GBX 24.

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy SA) is a publicly-traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are under-exploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company's business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia's most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins.

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