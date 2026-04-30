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Artificial Intelligence Stocks Worth Watching - April 30th

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Hut 8 logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Five AI stocks to watch: MarketBeat's screener flags Hut 8 (HUT), Tempus AI (TEM), BigBear.ai (BBAI), SoundHound AI (SOUN) and InterDigital (IDCC) as the top Artificial Intelligence stocks by recent dollar trading volume.
  • These companies offer varied AI exposure — Hut 8 is pivoting to data‑center and HPC services, Tempus focuses on AI‑driven precision medicine, BigBear.ai provides decision‑intelligence for government and supply chains, SoundHound builds voice conversational AI, and InterDigital develops/licences wireless and AI technologies.
  • Investors buy these names for potential outsized growth from AI adoption but should weigh the higher valuation, execution, competitive and regulatory risks inherent in the rapidly evolving AI sector.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hut 8.

Hut 8, Tempus AI, BigBear.ai, SoundHound AI, and InterDigital are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies whose core business or a meaningful portion of revenue depends on developing, selling, or deploying AI technologies — including pure‑play AI developers, chipmakers, cloud/service providers, and incumbents integrating AI into products. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to potential outsized growth from AI adoption, while accepting higher valuation, execution, competitive and regulatory risks tied to a rapidly evolving field. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUT

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

InterDigital (IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDCC

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hut 8 Right Now?

Before you consider Hut 8, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hut 8 wasn't on the list.

While Hut 8 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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