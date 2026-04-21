Free Trial
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Asahi Glass logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Asahi Glass saw an unusually strong trading volume—about 26,965 shares, a 434% jump from the prior session's 5,048—while the stock traded at $7.38, up from $7.18.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.18 on $3.55 billion in revenue, with a net margin of 3.34% and ROE of 4.16%, and has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.470 EPS.
  • Key valuation and financial metrics: market cap $7.83 billion, PE ratio 16.74, debt-to-equity 0.25, current ratio 1.39, and 50/200-day moving averages of $7.53/$7.03.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 26,965 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 434% from the previous session's volume of 5,048 shares.The stock last traded at $7.38 and had previously closed at $7.18.

Asahi Glass Trading Up 0.3%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Glass had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Asahi Glass has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.470 EPS.

About Asahi Glass

(Get Free Report)

Asahi Glass Co, Ltd., operating under the global brand AGC Inc, is a leading manufacturer of glass, chemicals and high‐performance materials. The company's core business includes architectural and automotive glass, display glass for liquid crystal displays and semiconductor fabrication equipment, as well as fluorochemicals, ceramics and specialty materials. Through these diverse product lines, Asahi Glass serves markets ranging from construction and automotive to electronics and chemical processing.

Founded in 1907 as Japan's first sheet glass producer, Asahi Glass has grown into a multinational enterprise with operations spanning Asia, Europe, North America and beyond.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Asahi Glass Right Now?

Before you consider Asahi Glass, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Asahi Glass wasn't on the list.

While Asahi Glass currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines