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Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Asahi Glass logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market from $6.92 to an open and last trade of $7.25, on light volume of 3,124 shares.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap $7.88 billion, P/E 16.86, debt-to-equity 0.25 and beta 0.45; the stock is below its 50‑day SMA ($7.59) but above its 200‑day SMA ($7.01).
  • Recent results showed EPS of $0.18 on $3.55 billion revenue with a net margin of 3.34% and ROE of 4.16%, and management set FY2025 EPS guidance at 0.470.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Asahi Glass.

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.92, but opened at $7.25. Asahi Glass shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 3,124 shares trading hands.

Asahi Glass Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.45. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01.

Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Asahi Glass had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Asahi Glass has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.470 EPS.

About Asahi Glass

(Get Free Report)

Asahi Glass Co, Ltd., operating under the global brand AGC Inc, is a leading manufacturer of glass, chemicals and high‐performance materials. The company's core business includes architectural and automotive glass, display glass for liquid crystal displays and semiconductor fabrication equipment, as well as fluorochemicals, ceramics and specialty materials. Through these diverse product lines, Asahi Glass serves markets ranging from construction and automotive to electronics and chemical processing.

Founded in 1907 as Japan's first sheet glass producer, Asahi Glass has grown into a multinational enterprise with operations spanning Asia, Europe, North America and beyond.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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