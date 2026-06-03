Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Down 7.7% - Here's Why

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) was down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 1,162,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,219,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Asana from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASAN

Asana Stock Down 7.8%

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Asana had a negative return on equity of 74.32% and a negative net margin of 20.21%.The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Asana has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In other Asana news, insider Katie Marie Colendich sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $54,195.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 108,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $802,947.88. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Veronica Sosa sold 6,479 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $43,085.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 73,722 shares in the company, valued at $490,251.30. This trade represents a 8.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,226 shares of company stock valued at $472,065. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 1,162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 413,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 380,583 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Asana by 705.6% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,374,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 1,204,232 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,173,305 shares of the company's stock worth $180,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,847 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc NYSE: ASAN is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana's platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company's cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

Further Reading

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