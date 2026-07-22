Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Ascentage Pharma Group International - Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.37, but opened at $19.31. Ascentage Pharma Group International shares last traded at $19.2060, with a volume of 409 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. China Intl Cap upgraded shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $46.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54.

Institutional Trading of Ascentage Pharma Group International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International by 149.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,345 shares of the company's stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile

Ascentage Pharma Group International is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate programmed cell death pathways, including the Bcl‐2 family and the MDM2–p53 axis. Its pipeline features orally bioavailable inhibitors such as APG-2575, a selective Bcl-2 inhibitor, and APG-115, a potent MDM2 antagonist, both aimed at reactivating apoptosis in cancer cells across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2008 by biotechnology entrepreneur Dr.

Further Reading

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