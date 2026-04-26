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Ascentage Pharma Group International - Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG) Short Interest Down 51.1% in April

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Ascentage Pharma Group International logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell 51.1% in April to 719 shares, leaving a short‑interest ratio of just 0.3 days and effectively 0.0% of the stock sold short.
  • Analysts are broadly bullish on AAPG with a consensus "Buy" rating and an average target price of $46.67, including buy/strong‑buy calls from BTIG, Rodman & Renshaw and Deutsche Bank (targets $40–$48).
  • Shares opened around $23.79 (up ~6.5%), within a 52‑week range of $19.11–$48.45; the company reported a quarterly loss of ($0.52) EPS on $24.72M revenue and analysts forecast ~‑$1.09 EPS for the year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Ascentage Pharma Group International - Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG - Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 719 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the March 31st total of 1,470 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,856 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPG shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Monday, April 13th. China Intl Cap raised Ascentage Pharma Group International to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascentage Pharma Group International has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPG

Ascentage Pharma Group International Trading Up 6.5%

NASDAQ AAPG opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $48.45. The business's 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97.

Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascentage Pharma Group International will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascentage Pharma Group International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XY Capital Ltd lifted its position in Ascentage Pharma Group International by 224.2% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 18,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ascentage Pharma Group International by 149.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International in the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascentage Pharma Group International is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate programmed cell death pathways, including the Bcl‐2 family and the MDM2–p53 axis. Its pipeline features orally bioavailable inhibitors such as APG-2575, a selective Bcl-2 inhibitor, and APG-115, a potent MDM2 antagonist, both aimed at reactivating apoptosis in cancer cells across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2008 by biotechnology entrepreneur Dr.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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