ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised ASE Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASX stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.03%. Analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,975 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 120,598 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 36,780 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. NYSE: ASX, commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

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