Ashland Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Ashland NYSE: ASH reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 results that management described as resilient on the commercial side, but pressured by temporary operational issues and manufacturing execution challenges. On the company’s earnings call, executives emphasized stable demand across much of the portfolio, continued traction in innovation and “globalize” initiatives, and strong working-capital-driven cash generation, while also updating full-year guidance to reflect softer demand in certain areas and slower-than-expected productivity improvements at a key site.

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Quarterly results: modest sales growth, EBITDA pressured by operational disruptions

CFO William Whitaker said second-quarter sales were $482 million, up 1% year-over-year, aided by foreign exchange. “Foreign exchange was a meaningful tailwind, contributing approximately $16 million or 3% to reported sales,” he said. Volume was “relatively stable overall,” with growth in Personal Care offset by softness in Intermediates, while pricing “declined modestly” due to “carryover impacts from prior period pricing actions.”

Adjusted EBITDA was $98 million, down 9% year-over-year, which Whitaker tied to “approximately $10 million of previously disclosed temporary impacts, including the Calvert City startup delay and weather-related operational disruptions during the quarter.” Adjusted EBITDA margin was about 20%, down 220 basis points, and adjusted EPS (excluding intangible amortization) was $0.91, down 8%.

Cash generation was a highlight. Whitaker said operating cash flow was $50 million versus $9 million a year ago, driven by working-capital improvements, including inventory reductions. Ongoing free cash flow was $29 million. Ashland ended the quarter with approximately $939 million of available liquidity and net leverage of roughly 2.7x, according to Whitaker.

Segment performance: Life Sciences steady, Personal Care grows, Specialty Additives mixed

Life Sciences sales were $172 million, flat year-over-year, with pharmaceutical demand described as resilient. Alessandra Faccin, who leads Life Sciences and Intermediates, said pharma delivered “low single-digit growth for a fourth consecutive quarter,” supported by “differentiated cellulose excipients, injectables, and tablet coatings.” Outside pharma, she said nutrition and other non-pharma markets were “softer, reflecting customer order timing rather than underlying market deterioration.”

Life Sciences adjusted EBITDA was $50 million, down 11%, with a 29% margin. Faccin attributed results to “modestly lower pricing and higher costs,” including “approximately $5 million of weather-related disruption and Calvert City start-up delays.” She also pointed to positive indicators in injectables, calling it a “record second quarter” and noting “positive lead indicators on sales pipeline, new product uptake, and new orders.”

Intermediates sales were $35 million, down 5%, as the business operated in what management called a “stable but trough-level” environment. Faccin said conditions were “stable, with sales and pricing at trough levels across the BDO value chain,” and noted the Calvert City outage affected results. Adjusted EBITDA improved to $5 million from $2 million a year ago, driven by “disciplined cost management and favorable manufacturing input actions,” she said.

Personal Care sales were $150 million, up 3% year-over-year (4% on a comparable basis), with growth across biofunctional actives, Microbial Protection, and Care Ingredients. Jim Minicucci, head of Personal Care, said biofunctional actives posted “another quarter of double-digit growth,” supported by adoption of Collapeptyl and customer expansions in Europe and North America. He said Microbial Protection delivered “robust growth across the portfolio and geographies,” and Care Ingredients grew in hair and skincare, particularly in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Personal Care adjusted EBITDA was $43 million versus $44 million a year ago, with margin around 29%. Minicucci said the slight decline was driven by “operational outages from weather-related events,” mostly offset by volume and mix.

Specialty Additives sales were $134 million, flat year-over-year, as volume growth was offset by softer pricing and the lapping of a difficult China comparison. Dago Caceres, who leads Specialty Additives, said architectural coatings returned to year-over-year growth on share gains and new product traction, while construction volumes were lower due to “deliberate portfolio mix management actions” and muted end-market demand.

Specialty Additives profitability was affected by several items discussed on the call. Caceres cited “weather related disruptions,” a “discrete bad debt reserve related to a Middle East energy customer,” and “productivity challenges associated with the Hopewell scale up.” Whitaker later said the Hopewell-related adjustment reduced Ashland’s fiscal 2026 manufacturing optimization benefit by about $10 million to $12 million, and that this impact “sits within Specialty Additives.”

Operational focus: Calvert City back online; Hopewell ramp remains a key issue

CEO Guillermo Novo said second-quarter margin pressure was driven more by operational disruptions than by demand weakness. Whitaker said repairs at Calvert City were complete and the facility was “back online.”

Management spent considerable time discussing Hopewell, where Ashland is scaling up hydroxyethyl cellulose (HEC) production as part of a network consolidation. Whitaker said the HEC scale-up “has progressed more slowly than planned,” with productivity, yield, and costs not ramping as expected. He said product quality and customer service have been maintained, and the company is taking actions including “tightening operating discipline,” increased leadership focus, and “specific technical work streams.”

In response to an analyst question on root causes, Novo said the issues are tied to a significant mix change following the Parlin shutdown. “We’re producing… the products we want, but it’s not at the production rates that we wanted,” he said, adding that Ashland is putting “more resources” toward improvement.

Guidance updated; pricing actions underway amid volatility

Ashland updated its fiscal 2026 outlook to sales of $1.835 billion to $1.87 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $385 million to $400 million. Whitaker said the update reflects “softer energy related demand tied to the Middle East conflict, reduced EV driven demand, and slower than anticipated productivity at Hopewell,” partially offset by resilient demand in core end markets, price actions, and growth from Globalize and Innovate initiatives.

The company also expects mid-single- to high-single-digit adjusted EPS growth and ongoing free cash flow conversion of about 50% of adjusted EBITDA. Whitaker said performance is “second half weighted, consistent with historical seasonality.”

Executives also addressed the price-cost dynamic as energy and logistics costs rise. Whitaker said the combined exposure of energy-intensive raw materials, petrochemical-linked raw materials, and freight is “roughly 20% of sales,” and described inflation scenarios on that basket as “manageable.” Novo said Ashland is moving with increases “region by region, product line by product line,” using both price increases and surcharges, and suggested pricing could be an upside to guidance.

Innovation and globalization initiatives outpacing internal targets

Management highlighted momentum in two strategic platforms: Globalize and Innovate. Whitaker said Globalize incremental contribution increased about $8 million to $11 million fiscal year-to-date, with Globalize businesses delivering double-digit year-over-year growth in the quarter. On Innovate, he said the company exceeded its full-year target after two quarters, with about $10 million of incremental sales in the quarter and surpassing the original $15 million full-year target.

Novo described several longer-term technology platforms, including transformed vegetable oil, PFAS-free/silicone-free “super-wetting agents,” and bioresorbable polymers for medical applications. He framed fiscal 2026 as “a year of strengthening the foundation,” acknowledging manufacturing performance has “fallen short of our standard” while reiterating priorities around safe and reliable operations, pricing execution, and converting innovation momentum into commercial results.

About Ashland NYSE: ASH

Ashland Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and supplies a broad range of performance and process-critical additives, ingredients and technologies. Its portfolio spans performance additives for coatings, adhesives and sealants; specialty ingredients for personal care and pharmaceutical applications; and process aids used in water treatment and other industrial processes. Ashland aims to address customer challenges by delivering tailored solutions that improve product performance, processing efficiency and sustainability outcomes.

Founded in 1924 as the Ashland Oil & Refining Company, the firm gradually expanded into the specialty chemicals sector over the second half of the 20th century.

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