ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $906.16 and last traded at $905.4612, with a volume of 1333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $892.00.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ASMIY. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded ASM International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ASM International from a "moderate sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASM International

ASM International Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $814.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $710.89. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.92.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $808.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.67 million. ASM International had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASM International NV will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International OTCMKTS: ASMIY is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM's product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

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