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ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
ASM International logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • ASM shares gapped down at Monday's open from $777.80 to $750.85 but later traded up to $783.99, with very light volume (570 shares) indicating thin intraday liquidity.
  • Analysts' consensus is a Moderate Buy: 2 Strong Buy, 6 Buy, 1 Hold and 1 Sell ratings.
  • The company reported an EPS beat (Q: $4.02 vs. $3.37 est.) while revenue slightly missed ($808.18M vs. $815.67M); ASM has a $38.36B market cap, P/E of 45.67 and a net margin of 23.51%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $777.80, but opened at $750.85. ASM International shares last traded at $783.99, with a volume of 570 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASMIY. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ASM International to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research upgraded ASM International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASM International from a "moderate sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASMIY

ASM International Stock Up 0.5%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $811.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $696.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.92.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.65. ASM International had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 23.51%.The business had revenue of $808.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ASM International NV will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASM International

(Get Free Report)

ASM International OTCMKTS: ASMIY is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM's product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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