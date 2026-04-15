ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,148,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session's volume of 1,821,493 shares.The stock last traded at $1,453.43 and had previously closed at $1,518.30.

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ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised full‑year sales outlook to €36–€40 billion for 2026, citing strong AI‑driven demand that supports longer‑term revenue visibility. Article

Raised full‑year sales outlook to €36–€40 billion for 2026, citing strong AI‑driven demand that supports longer‑term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Q1 results showed an EPS beat (reported EPS ahead of consensus) and €2.8B net income, confirming strong profitability and cash generation. Article

Q1 results showed an EPS beat (reported EPS ahead of consensus) and €2.8B net income, confirming strong profitability and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Major sell‑side firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings (Goldman Sachs, Barclays, UBS), leaving analyst sentiment and price targets generally constructive. Article

Major sell‑side firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings (Goldman Sachs, Barclays, UBS), leaving analyst sentiment and price targets generally constructive. Neutral Sentiment: ASML reiterated multi‑year capacity plans (targeting at least 80 low‑NA EUV units in 2027), which supports structural growth but is execution‑dependent. Article

ASML reiterated multi‑year capacity plans (targeting at least 80 low‑NA EUV units in 2027), which supports structural growth but is execution‑dependent. Neutral Sentiment: Geographic mix shifted: South Korea overtook China as ASML’s largest market last quarter — relevant for revenue composition but not yet a directional earnings shock. Article

Geographic mix shifted: South Korea overtook China as ASML’s largest market last quarter — relevant for revenue composition but not yet a directional earnings shock. Negative Sentiment: Softer Q2 guidance: company guided Q2 gross margin down to ~51–52% and expects lower system volumes sequentially (67 systems in Q1 vs 94 in Q4), which pressured the share reaction despite the full‑year upgrade. Article

Softer Q2 guidance: company guided Q2 gross margin down to ~51–52% and expects lower system volumes sequentially (67 systems in Q1 vs 94 in Q4), which pressured the share reaction despite the full‑year upgrade. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing export‑control uncertainty and restrictions on China remain a key risk—ASML noted guidance ranges accommodate multiple outcomes tied to those discussions, adding execution/country‑risk premium. Article

Ongoing export‑control uncertainty and restrictions on China remain a key risk—ASML noted guidance ranges accommodate multiple outcomes tied to those discussions, adding execution/country‑risk premium. Negative Sentiment: Top‑line nuance: revenue missed some street models (sales and quarter mix vs. some expectations), reinforcing caution around near‑term growth pacing even as medium‑term demand looks robust. Article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,482.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Trading Down 4.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,393.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,212.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This is a boost from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. ASML's payout ratio is 25.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $413,335,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $959,180,000 after buying an additional 38,660 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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