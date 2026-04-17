ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 3.5% - Here's What Happened

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,472.48 and last traded at $1,459.80. Approximately 1,865,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,882,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,410.83.

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More ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and management raised 2026 revenue guidance to €36–40B, signaling stronger-than-expected AI and memory demand. Read More.

Q1 beat and management raised 2026 revenue guidance to €36–40B, signaling stronger-than-expected AI and memory demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: ASML says EUV demand is outpacing supply and has increased low‑NA EUV capacity targets, supporting medium-term equipment growth. Read More.

ASML says EUV demand is outpacing supply and has increased low‑NA EUV capacity targets, supporting medium-term equipment growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Major banks reaffirm/upgrade ASML (Berenberg, Deutsche Bank) and analysts point to ASML/TSMC results as confirmation that hyperscaler AI spending remains strong. Read More. Read More.

Major banks reaffirm/upgrade ASML (Berenberg, Deutsche Bank) and analysts point to ASML/TSMC results as confirmation that hyperscaler AI spending remains strong. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some observers note ASML’s valuation premium has shrunk even as shares run higher YTD — a reminder valuation multiples are compressing versus peers. Read More.

Some observers note ASML’s valuation premium has shrunk even as shares run higher YTD — a reminder valuation multiples are compressing versus peers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating, reflecting mixed views on near-term visibility despite solid fundamentals. Read More.

DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating, reflecting mixed views on near-term visibility despite solid fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Export controls are reducing China sales and contributed to a recent pullback; regional constraints remain a risk to top-line growth. Read More.

Export controls are reducing China sales and contributed to a recent pullback; regional constraints remain a risk to top-line growth. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management stopped publishing quarterly bookings and gave a softer Q2 outlook than some expected, increasing short-term demand visibility concerns. Read More.

Management stopped publishing quarterly bookings and gave a softer Q2 outlook than some expected, increasing short-term demand visibility concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational headwinds — supply-chain constraints and negative free cash flow in the quarter — and a moderate post‑earnings selloff show some investors are taking profits. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Santander cut ASML from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,504.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $574.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,397.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,215.86.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 4.5% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth $413,335,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ASML by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $959,180,000 after acquiring an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 34.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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