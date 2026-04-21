ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 1.2% - Should You Sell?

Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,446.25 and last traded at $1,458.97. 1,270,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,864,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,476.50.

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ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Freedom Capital raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,504.38.

Read Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $573.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,399.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,225.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is a boost from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. ASML's payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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