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ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Freedom Capital

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
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Key Points

  • Freedom Capital upgraded ASML from a "hold" to a strong‑buy rating in a note to investors.
  • MarketBeat data show a mixed analyst landscape—3 Strong Buy, 21 Buy, 6 Hold and 2 Sell—with an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,504.38.
  • ASML posted a Q1 beat and raised 2026 revenue guidance to €36–40B as EUV demand outpaces supply, but export controls, supply‑chain headwinds and reduced bookings disclosure create short‑term visibility risks.
  • Five stocks we like better than ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Freedom Capital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,750.00 price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,504.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,459.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,398.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $614.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,547.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in ASML by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and management raised 2026 revenue guidance to €36–40B, signaling stronger-than-expected AI and memory demand. Read More.
  • Positive Sentiment: ASML says EUV demand is outpacing supply and has increased low‑NA EUV capacity targets, supporting medium-term equipment growth. Read More.
  • Positive Sentiment: Major banks reaffirm/upgrade ASML (Berenberg, Deutsche Bank) and analysts point to ASML/TSMC results as confirmation that hyperscaler AI spending remains strong. Read More. Read More.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Some observers note ASML’s valuation premium has shrunk even as shares run higher YTD — a reminder valuation multiples are compressing versus peers. Read More.
  • Neutral Sentiment: DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating, reflecting mixed views on near-term visibility despite solid fundamentals. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Export controls are reducing China sales and contributed to a recent pullback; regional constraints remain a risk to top-line growth. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Management stopped publishing quarterly bookings and gave a softer Q2 outlook than some expected, increasing short-term demand visibility concerns. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Operational headwinds — supply-chain constraints and negative free cash flow in the quarter — and a moderate post‑earnings selloff show some investors are taking profits. Read More.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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