ASML's (ASML) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of ASML to $1,971.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,504.38.

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ASML Trading Down 4.6%

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,413.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,396.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,214.50. The stock has a market cap of $555.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88. ASML has a 12-month low of $614.06 and a 12-month high of $1,547.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $291,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 37.6% during the first quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.5% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 13,859 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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