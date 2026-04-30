Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $36.5780 million for the quarter. Aspen Aerogels has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.280--0.240 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 143.69%.The company had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 0.4%

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASPN

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,235 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts, develops and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation materials and custom engineered solutions. Founded in 2001 as a spin-out from Department of Energy research, the company pursued an initial public offering on the NYSE in 2014 under the ticker ASPN. Aspen Aerogels combines proprietary aerogel formulations with advanced manufacturing processes to deliver products known for their low thermal conductivity, lightweight construction and robust mechanical properties.

The company's product portfolio spans blanket insulation, boards, and custom shapes built around several proprietary brands, including Pyrogel, Cryogel and Spaceloft.

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