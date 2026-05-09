Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $37.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Aspen Aerogels updated its Q2 2026 guidance to -0.240--0.17 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Aspen Aerogels' conference call:

Management reported an explosion and temporary shutdown at the East Providence plant , with a staged restart expected in May, creating short-term supply disruption and elevated costs from expedited freight and repairs.

Management reported an , with a staged restart expected in May, creating short-term supply disruption and elevated costs from expedited freight and repairs. Aspen expects ~ 20% revenue growth in Energy Industrial for 2026 , driven by growing Subsea awards, an anticipated ~2x increase in LNG activity, and maintenance/turnaround opportunities, and aims to scale the segment to a $200M high‑margin business without incremental capex.

Aspen expects ~ , driven by growing Subsea awards, an anticipated ~2x increase in LNG activity, and maintenance/turnaround opportunities, and aims to scale the segment to a $200M high‑margin business without incremental capex. Thermal Barrier momentum is concentrated in Europe—Q1 EU revenue was >3x year‑ago and Aspen targets roughly $10M–$15M from European OEM programs in 2026—while the company is also pursuing battery energy storage system qualifications with potential initial revenue in 2026.

Thermal Barrier momentum is concentrated in Europe—Q1 EU revenue was >3x year‑ago and Aspen targets roughly from European OEM programs in 2026—while the company is also pursuing battery energy storage system qualifications with potential initial revenue in 2026. Q2 guidance calls for revenue of $40M–$48M and Adjusted EBITDA of −$10M to −$4M; liquidity is strong with $175.6M cash (ample covenant headroom), but the company expects possible Q2 cash outflows of $20M–$30M depending on supply mitigation and inventory build.

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Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,011,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,986. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,235 shares of the construction company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aspen Aerogels

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts, develops and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation materials and custom engineered solutions. Founded in 2001 as a spin-out from Department of Energy research, the company pursued an initial public offering on the NYSE in 2014 under the ticker ASPN. Aspen Aerogels combines proprietary aerogel formulations with advanced manufacturing processes to deliver products known for their low thermal conductivity, lightweight construction and robust mechanical properties.

The company's product portfolio spans blanket insulation, boards, and custom shapes built around several proprietary brands, including Pyrogel, Cryogel and Spaceloft.

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