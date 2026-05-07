Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.240--0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.0 million-$48.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.1 million.

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Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $339.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.58 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 143.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.91%. The company's revenue was down 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Aspen Aerogels has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.240--0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASPN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,235 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts, develops and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation materials and custom engineered solutions. Founded in 2001 as a spin-out from Department of Energy research, the company pursued an initial public offering on the NYSE in 2014 under the ticker ASPN. Aspen Aerogels combines proprietary aerogel formulations with advanced manufacturing processes to deliver products known for their low thermal conductivity, lightweight construction and robust mechanical properties.

The company's product portfolio spans blanket insulation, boards, and custom shapes built around several proprietary brands, including Pyrogel, Cryogel and Spaceloft.

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