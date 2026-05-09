Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Assa Abloy AB (OTCMKTS:ASAZY - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and traded as high as $19.3999. Assa Abloy shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 115,858 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ASAZY has been the topic of several research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Assa Abloy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Dnb Carnegie upgraded Assa Abloy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore upgraded Assa Abloy to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research lowered Assa Abloy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Assa Abloy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assa Abloy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASAZY

Assa Abloy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44.

Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Assa Abloy had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assa Abloy AB will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Assa Abloy

Assa Abloy is a global provider of door opening solutions, formed in 1994 through the merger of Swedish lock manufacturer ASSA and Finnish lock specialist Abloy. Building on a legacy that dates back to 1907, the company has grown into a diversified security technology group offering a broad portfolio of mechanical and electromechanical locks, access control systems, identification technology and entrance automation. Assa Abloy serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential dwellings, institutions, transportation hubs and hospitality venues.

The company's product offerings encompass traditional mechanical locks and keys as well as advanced digital solutions such as mobile access credentials, smart door locks and cloud-based access management platforms.

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