Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $387.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.20 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 19.31%.

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Associated Banc Stock Performance

ASB traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,807. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. Associated Banc has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Associated Banc's payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Associated Banc declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,325 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $65,216.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 70,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,399.95. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 6,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $184,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 49,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,380,377.28. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 23,656 shares of company stock worth $677,789 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the bank's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,226 shares of the bank's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the bank's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Associated Banc from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Stephens raised Associated Banc from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASB

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, through its primary subsidiary Associated Bank, N.A., is a regional financial services company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The bank operates more than 200 branches across the Midwest, offering community-focused banking solutions for individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. Its emphasis on personalized service and regional decision-making supports long-standing customer relationships.

On the consumer side, Associated Bank provides checking and savings accounts, residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, auto financing and credit card products.

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