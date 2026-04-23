Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Associated British Foods PLC (OTCMKTS:ASBFY - Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and traded as low as $25.0701. Associated British Foods shares last traded at $25.1050, with a volume of 55,505 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASBFY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Associated British Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc OTCMKTS: ASBFY is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group headquartered in the United Kingdom. Founded in 1935, the company operates through multiple divisions that span grocery brands, sugar production and refining, ingredient and bakery systems, agriculture and a large value-fashion retail business. Its portfolio combines branded consumer goods with industrial food and agricultural operations, giving it exposure across the consumer staples and retail sectors.

On the grocery and branded side, the group owns and markets a range of food and beverage products, including well-known tea and grocery lines, while its ingredients businesses supply yeast, bakery ingredients and other inputs to commercial bakers and food manufacturers.

Further Reading

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