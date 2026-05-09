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Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Associated British Foods logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) briefly moved above their 50-day moving average during trading, though the stock later closed slightly below that level at $24.99.
  • Analyst sentiment is cautious: several firms recently downgraded the stock, and MarketBeat data shows an overall average rating of "Reduce".
  • The company’s shares are trading below both the 50-day moving average ($25.10) and the 200-day moving average ($26.90), suggesting the stock has been under pressure despite decent liquidity ratios.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Associated British Foods.

Shares of Associated British Foods PLC (OTCMKTS:ASBFY - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and traded as high as $25.20. Associated British Foods shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 42,677 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Associated British Foods from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Associated British Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Associated British Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Associated British Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Report on Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

The company's 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About Associated British Foods

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods plc OTCMKTS: ASBFY is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group headquartered in the United Kingdom. Founded in 1935, the company operates through multiple divisions that span grocery brands, sugar production and refining, ingredient and bakery systems, agriculture and a large value-fashion retail business. Its portfolio combines branded consumer goods with industrial food and agricultural operations, giving it exposure across the consumer staples and retail sectors.

On the grocery and branded side, the group owns and markets a range of food and beverage products, including well-known tea and grocery lines, while its ingredients businesses supply yeast, bakery ingredients and other inputs to commercial bakers and food manufacturers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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