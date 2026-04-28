Assurant (AIZ) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Assurant to post earnings of $5.43 per share and revenue of $3.2959 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.81%.Assurant's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Assurant to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.27. 16,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,563. Assurant has a 12-month low of $183.39 and a 12-month high of $246.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.56. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $221.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Assurant's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.98, for a total transaction of $158,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,000,256.18. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Subhashish Sengupta sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $395,796.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,484.35. The trade was a 39.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,650 shares of company stock worth $558,331 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,759 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $60,987,000 after buying an additional 47,548 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Assurant by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 57.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Assurant in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Assurant from $248.00 to $240.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Assurant from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Assurant

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of risk management products and services, specializing in the housing and lifestyle markets. The company offers insurance and related products designed to help consumers protect their homes, personal belongings, and electronic devices. Its core offerings include renters insurance, manufactured housing finance, flood insurance, mobile device protection plans, and extended service contracts for appliances and electronics.

Within its Global Housing segment, Assurant partners with mortgage lenders, financial institutions and government agencies to deliver specialty insurance and risk mitigation services.

Further Reading

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