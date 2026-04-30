Assured Guaranty (AGO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $208.6260 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.83 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.31% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Assured Guaranty to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 2.1%

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $81.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company's fifty day moving average price is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.60. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $78.77 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Assured Guaranty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lorin Radtke sold 1,219 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $106,223.66. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $723,000.58. This trade represents a 12.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco L. Borges sold 123,750 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $9,927,225.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 176,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,195,089.44. This trade represents a 41.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,969 shares of company stock valued at $14,096,948. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 194,128 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $17,446,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 92,764 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,337,000 after buying an additional 73,339 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 577.1% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,271 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Assured Guaranty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Assured Guaranty from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGO

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd is a Bermuda-domiciled provider of financial guaranty insurance and reinsurance products serving public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets. The company's primary business activity is credit enhancement, whereby it guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on debt obligations issued by municipal and infrastructure entities. By combining rigorous risk assessment with active portfolio management, Assured Guaranty helps issuers access capital at more attractive rates while protecting investors against credit events.

In its public finance segment, the company underwrites municipal bond insurance for state and local governments, public-private partnerships and essential infrastructure projects.

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