AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.53, but opened at $74.10. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $78.6090, with a volume of 14,436,821 shares traded.

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AST SpaceMobile News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $117.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector underperform" rating and set a $45.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $82.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 7.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average of $83.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.27.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 482.16%.The firm had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.53 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2731.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,690,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $154,499,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,330,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,362,770.10. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,180. This trade represents a 89.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,080,000 shares of company stock worth $274,452,000. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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