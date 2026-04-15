AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 1.9% After Analyst Downgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The company traded as low as $84.02 and last traded at $86.91. 17,243,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 14,914,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.57.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASTS. Zacks Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $43.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector underperform" rating and set a $45.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $77.10.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $422,180. The trade was a 89.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting AST SpaceMobile

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company's stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 79,764 shares of the company's stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,626 shares of the company's stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,989 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 325,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 49,811 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 1.9%

The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.53 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 482.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. AST SpaceMobile's revenue was up 2731.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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