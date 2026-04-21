AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 1.2% - What's Next?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.80 and last traded at $80.01. 19,129,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 15,415,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.00.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $117.00 price target on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector underperform" rating and set a $45.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $82.51.

View Our Latest Research Report on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 1.2%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.27 and a current ratio of 16.35.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.53 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 482.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2731.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $422,180. The trade was a 89.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,690,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $154,499,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,330,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,362,770.10. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,452,000. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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