AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 12.8% - Should You Sell?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $90.91 and last traded at $93.60. 23,720,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 17,741,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.29.

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Key Stories Impacting AST SpaceMobile

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ASTS. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Read Our Latest Report on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 12.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 18.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm's 50 day moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average is $86.66.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $451,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 565,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,063,901.25. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $422,180. The trade was a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,100,000 shares of company stock worth $276,048,350. Company insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Vodafone Ventures Ltd acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at $397,413,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth $198,270,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,919,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $977,668,000 after buying an additional 2,351,539 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter valued at $90,129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,661,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,569,000 after buying an additional 1,425,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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