Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $14.10. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $14.2467, with a volume of 1,512 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALPMY. Zacks Research upgraded Astellas Pharma from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Smbc Nikko Sec. upgraded Astellas Pharma to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Astellas Pharma from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Astellas Pharma from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.17.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc is a Tokyo-based, global pharmaceutical company traded in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt on the OTC Markets under the symbol ALPMY. The company focuses on discovering, developing and marketing prescription medicines in key therapeutic areas, including oncology, urology, immunology, neuroscience and cardiovascular/metabolic diseases. Astellas seeks to bring innovative treatments to market by combining internal research capabilities with external partnerships and collaborative agreements around the world.

Core products in Astellas' portfolio include the immunosuppressant Prograf (tacrolimus), the overactive bladder treatments Vesicare (solifenacin) and Myrbetriq (mirabegron), and the prostate cancer therapy Xtandi (enzalutamide).

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